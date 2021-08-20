From roses to rumbas! Tyler Cameron is gearing up for a new project — and it’s nothing like what fans have seen before.

The Bachelorette alum, 28, will be “taking part in a reality competition dancing show,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, clarifying that it will not be ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

The model, who competed on season 15 of The Bachelorette, has previously showed off some of his dance moves with ex Hannah Brown during their “quarantine crew” days in March 2020. He also talked about his love for dance during his intro video for the hit dating show.

“I’m not your average contractor,” Cameron revealed in the 2019 clip. “I love to dance. I was, like, two classes away from being a dance minor at Wake Forest. … It’s just what I love to do.”

The Florida native is no stranger to reality TV, but he recently opened up about his decision to turn down the chance to be the Bachelor after appearing on the franchise in 2019.

“I made the joke before going on the show with my buddies that I’m going to get second and become the Bachelor,” Cameron said during an episode of BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast earlier this month. “It happened. I got second and I got offered it, but I was like, ‘Nah, this isn’t my world.’”

The general contractor, who was the runner-up on Brown’s season, considered accepting the offer due to his father’s health.

“I had some stuff going on at home. My dad was kind of sick again, and that was kind of pushing me towards doing it, honestly,” the You Deserve Better author explained. “Because I needed money in case something happened to him.”

Cameron still ended up passing after realizing that his “heart was not in it,” he said. “I wanted to see what the world has to offer me. I took a gamble on myself and took my own way. It’s worked out I think.”

Though he may not have searched for love on reality TV once more, his dating life has been anything but dull. Earlier this year, he sparked a romance with Camila Kendra, but the pair parted ways after nearly seven months.

“Things were going well until they weren’t,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

The pair, who were first spotted spending time together in New York City in January, unfollowed each other shortly before news broke of their split. One month prior, Cameron gushed about his feelings for the model, 23, and hinted at taking the next step in their relationship.

“She said ‘I love you,’ and then I came later,” he said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July. “It was at a moment of pure love, like, it just came out. You know what I mean?”

After their split made headlines, a source told Us that it was Kendra’s decision to end the relationship, noting that “it was time for her to refocus on her own very lucrative career.”

Cameron, for his part, has not commented on the split directly, but shared a cryptic post that some fans believed was about his ex.

“The things people say and do to save face is quite comical,” he tweeted on Tuesday, August 17.

With reporting by Diana Cooper