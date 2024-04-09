Hallmark stars Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes have been a tight-knit duo ever since their 2021 movie, It Was Always You.

The romantic comedy follows Krakow’s Elizabeth as her engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiancé’s brother, David, played by Hynes, returns home from traveling the world while teaching underprivileged children. His unexpected influence prompts Elizabeth to question her life decisions — and her romantic future. After canceling her wedding and spending a year traveling the world, Elizabeth and David finally reunite in the film’s final moments.

The movie was an instant hit among fans, who have since demanded that Krakow and Hynes reunite for a second film. While speaking to Us Weekly exclusively in April 2024, Krakow said she has “never had” more requests for a sequel than with It Was Always You.

“I still hear about this movie and the characters. I mean, it would be a great sequel because they’ve both got this list of places they want to travel,” she told Us, adding that she’d love to share the screen with Hynes again, even if they were playing new characters. “If not a sequel, it would just be very fun to work with Tyler again.”

Hynes echoed her sentiment that same month, telling Us he would return for a sequel in a heartbeat if Krakow was involved. “Erin is a friend and we’re definitely both passionate about each other’s work and want to do it again,” he gushed. “I think that one is something that would be a fun one to explore.”

Keep scrolling for Krakow and Hynes’ sweetest quotes about their friendship:

A Great Costarring Duo

Hynes opened up about his working relationship with Krakow during a 2021 appearance on “The Hallmark” podcast, saying, “Me and Erin had a very good working relationship. She’s very talented.”

Hynes noted that there is “something about” Krakow, sharing that the actress is “capable of being vulnerable in a very engaging way. She’s got a vulnerability about her that she can turn on that is very interesting.”

Keeping It Light

Krakow joked about the way Hynes preps for scenes while sharing what she loves most about him.

“One of the things that I’ve really loved about work on this movie with you [Tyler] is I really love how you make this squinty face in the mirror and run your fingers through your hair and you just want to make sure that the look is right,” she quipped during a joint Instagram Live.

Forming Their Bond

Hynes shared how the duo first connected — and formed a friendship — after being cast in It Was Always You.

“I think she said, ‘Hi,’ and something nice,” he told Entertainment Tonight in February 2021. “Then I think I sent a photo of my dog and told her that this was the look I was going for, which she got that I was joking luckily. And she replied with a GIF of myself answering me. We started right into the ridiculousness on the texts.”

He added that upon meeting, their dynamic became seamless. “I’m sure you’ve had this where you just meet somebody and it’s super easy,” he explained. “Like, right away you just skip all the B.S. and you get into it. I love that.”

A ‘Natural’ Rapport

“I don’t think I could narrow it down to one thing,” Krakow said during a 2021 appearance on “The Hallmark” podcast when asked what she enjoyed most about her costar. “But I’ll just say, you work with some people and it feels very natural and like you’ve known that person or have been working with them for a long time. And that was the case between the two of us. Tyler is an incredible actor. He’s very collaborative. He’s always wanting to elevate the work.”

Bring on the Snacks (and a Sequel)

When asked during an Instagram Q&A in November 2023 if she would be interested in doing any movie with Hynes again “in the near future,” Krakow replied, “As long as there’s key lime pie, peanut butter cake, and zero oysters. @tyler_hynes?”

Hynes, for his part wrote in the comments section, “Yes ma’am as u wish @erinkrakow.”

Ready to Team Up Again

Krakow told Us in April 2024 that while It Was Always You has potential for a “great” sequel, it would be “very fun” just to work with Hynes again. She added that she’d also be interested in teaming up with the “cousins of Hallmark,” referring to Hynes and his Three Wisemen and a Baby costars Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker.

Hynes, for his part, said that he and Krakow both “want” to come back for a second movie. “It would be fun,” he told Us that same month.