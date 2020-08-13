Ready to walk down the aisle? Tyra Banks sparked speculation that she is engaged to boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin when she was spotted wearing a sparkly ring on that finger.

The model, 46, was seen with what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand on Saturday, August 8, in photos posted by the New York Post‘s Page Six. She and Bélanger-Martin were exiting her upcoming theme park, ModelLand, in Santa Monica. The Dancing With the Stars host kept her ensemble casual with a hoodie, black pants, sneakers and beanie.

Despite the bling, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Banks is “not engaged.”

The former America’s Next Top Model host was first linked to Bélanger-Martin in October 2019.

Banks split from boyfriend Erik Asla — with whom she shares 4-year-old son York — in October 2017 after five years together. “She and Erik are friends,” an insider revealed at the time. “The breakup was drama-free.”

The reality star opened up in March about the lessons she hopes to instill in her son. “I’m trying to teach him [positive] messages because I’m his first role model when it comes to beauty and accepting different types of women, so we practice that a lot at home,” she exclusively told Us. “I’m already saying things to him.”

She continued: “For instance, I go home and I take my wig off. The other day he was like, ‘Mommy, I like you and you look so pretty when you put your hair on.’ And I go, ‘How does Mommy look with her hair off?’ And he goes, ‘Um. I don’t know.’ I was like, ‘Really look at Mommy. Do you think that she only looks good with her hair on?’ And he was like, ‘Mommy, you look good with your hair on and your hair off.’”

The mother-son duo also enjoy cooking together during their downtime. “He totally is interested in cooking,” she told Us in July. “He loves grabbing his step stool or a low chair and standing on it at the kitchen counter so that he can mix any ingredients.”

While Banks “can’t say” that any of York’s recipes are “palatable,” he still “licks the plate of his uncanny creations!”