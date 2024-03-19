U.K. cricket player Kevin Pietersen didn’t hold back when slamming internet users for the ongoing rumors about Princess Kate Middleton.

“The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd! We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too!” Pietersen, 43, shared via X on Tuesday, March 19, referring to himself and wife Jessica Taylor. “It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing BULLS–T on this platform that are out and out lies!”

Pietersen went on to call William, 41, and Kate, 42, “the most wonderful parents” to kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, noting that the couple is “as normal” and “humble as they come.”

“Let K who is recovering from an operation recover,” he concluded. “Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!”

Pietersen’s plea to social media users comes as Us Weekly obtained video footage of Kate and William enjoying an outing at Windsor Farm Shop days prior.

An eyewitness reported to TMZ on Monday, March 18, when the video first made waves, that Kate “looked happy and relaxed” as she was shopping with William in the wake of her recent surgery.

In January, Kensington Palace announced that Kate would undergo a “planned” abdominal surgery, noting that she would be stepping back from public-facing duties for the time being.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace shared in a statement at the time. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate kept things low-key in the weeks following her procedure. Her first sighting came on March 4, when TMZ published a photo of the Princess of Wales in the passenger seat of a car as her mother, Carole Middleton drove. Days later, she was photographed sitting alongside William in the backseat of a separate car.

Kate’s outing with William this past weekend had the internet divided with some speculating that the video had been filmed months ago. Others have speculated that it’s not actually her.

As the internet conspiracy theories continue to unfold, several U.K. notables have spoken out in Kate’s defense.

Piers Morgan cosigned fellow British journalist Jemima Goldsmith’s criticisms of the internet’s “jokes,” calling them “cruel & regrettable with hindsight,” in a post on X from Saturday.

“It’s too easy to forget especially on Twitter that these are real people,” she concluded. Morgan, for his part, reposted the message, adding, “THIS 👇👇.”