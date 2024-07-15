Sophie Perry, the daughter of the late Luke Perry, has paid a touching tribute to Shannen Doherty after her death on Saturday, July 13.

Sophie took to social media on Sunday, July 14, to share a throwback photo of her father goofing around with his former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar and onscreen love interest.

The Instagram Story showed a photo of Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on the hit 1990s TV series, smiling as her pearl necklace is being bitten by Luke, who played Dylan McKay, who is standing behind her.

Sophie’s post was simply captioned with a white love heart emoji.

Sophie is also the daughter of Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, who married Luke in November 1993. The couple divorced in 2003 and shared joint custody of Sophie as well as her brother, Jack. Their father died in 2019 at the age of 52 after suffering from a fatal stroke.

Doherty died at the age of 53 following a long battle with cancer.

At the time of Luke’s passing, Doherty told People of how much she had learned about Luke’s children over the years.

“Luke loved his family,” Doherty told the outlet in 2019. “He raved about his kids and how proud he was of them. He showed me videos of the [sic] often.”

Sophie’s Instagram post comes after a sea of Hollywood celebrities, including Doherty’s former 90210 costars, have reacted and paid tribute to the Charmed alum.

Tori Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the TV series, shared via Instagram Stories on Sunday that she had not found “outward words yet,” while Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor, shared a heartfelt note via Instagram that same day.

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen,” Garth, 52, wrote, sharing two throwback photos from the set of 90210. “The woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.”

Doherty’s publicist confirmed the news of her client’s death to Us Weekly one day after Doherty passed away.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” publicist Leslie Sloane told Us in a statement. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”