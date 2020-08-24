Usain Bolt Addresses Reports That He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Setting the record straight. Usain Bolt addressed reports that he contracted the novel coronavirus after celebrating his birthday in Jamaica amid the global health crisis.

“I saw on social media it said I’m confirmed [to have] COVID,” the Olympian, 34, said in a video shared to Twitter on Monday, August 24, after facing backlash online for his birthday bash. “I did a test on Saturday … I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in.”

While he awaits the results of his test, the gold medalist reassured his fans that he hasn’t been showing any symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, fatigue and loss of taste or smell.

“I’m going to quarantine myself and wait on confirmation to see what is the protocol,” Bolt continued, encouraging his followers to stay safe and take extra precautions during the ongoing pandemic. “Just to be safe, I quarantined myself and just to take it easy.”

Over the weekend, Bolt rang in his 34th birthday with a huge party thrown by girlfriend Kasi Bennett. After seeing footage from the event, social media users were quick to criticize the retired athlete and his guests for their lack of social distancing and masks to keep each other safe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Jamaica has reported 1,413 cases of the novel virus since the beginning of the global outbreak, with only 16 recorded deaths. In the last two weeks, however, there have been more than 400 new cases of the disease reported in the country’s capital city of Kingston.

Earlier this year, Bolt welcomed daughter Olympia with Bennett, 30. While wishing his girlfriend a happy birthday in July, the sprinter shared a handful of precious snapshots of their little one two months after her birth.

“I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u,” he captioned the Instagram slideshow. “I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family.”

