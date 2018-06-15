A lot of love! Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson might be sending out a lot of wedding invites. The couple – who got engaged on Thursday, June 14, received several special messages from their Dancing With the Stars friends following their announcement.

Chmerkovskiy’s older brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, adorably wrote to his future sister-in-law, “Congratulations, sis,” with a heart emoji.

Val popped the question as the couple vacationed in Venice, Italy. They both attended Maks and Peta Murgatroyd’s nuptials in July 2017.

“Congrats beautiful girl!” Mugatroyd wrote in the comments section of Johnson’s Instagram account on Thursday. “Xxxxx I can’t wait to squeeze you and see that ring!”

Meanwhile, Cheryl Burke wants to wedding plan together. She and Matthew Lawrence got engaged last month. “So happy for the both of you!! Congratulations! We should go wedding dress shopping together!” she wrote.

Additionally, DWTS host Tom Bergeron wrote “congratulations,” Witney Carson gushed that she’s “so so so happy” for the pair and Emma Slater exclaimed that the news was “fantastic” to hear. “Love you both,” she wrote.

Derek Hough chimed in: “Wooooow!!! Congratulations you two. So happy for you.”

More than a dozen DWTS pros and former celeb competitors also sent their well-wishes, including Tonya Harding, Kim Fields, Danica McKellar, Drew Scott, Nikki Bella, Ginger Zee, Adam Rippon, Alfonso Ribeiro, Laurie Hernandez, Shawn Johnson, Rumer Willis and Candace Cameron Bure.

Val and Johnson ended their on-again, off-again romance in 2016 before reconciling the following year.