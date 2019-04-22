The honeymoon continues for Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson! The newlyweds are grateful for their time together on a tropical getaway just over a week after they walked down the aisle.

“Got to explore the beautiful island of St. Lucia with my love yesterday,” Chmerkovskiy, 33, wrote on Instagram on Monday, April 22, captioning a photo of the couple posing in front of a waterfall. “As we ventured between one pristine location to the next I asked Jenna how she was doing (and yes I sounded just like the typical New Yawkah ‘how you doin’). She replied, ‘I’m just grateful.’ Perfect response to a perfect day.”

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson, 25, tied the knot in Los Angeles on April 13 and have been wowing Instagram followers with their honeymoon pics ever since. But in his candid Instagram post, the groom admitted that he still struggles with feelings of anxiety, even on the Dancing With the Stars couple’s voyage.

“As common as it is to see it written in captions nowadays gratitude is truly an essential ingredient to happiness and I don’t think there is ever enough of it,” he explained in the caption. “I struggle with anxiety and doubt almost on a daily basis. It comes in waves. Even in paradise, even alongside my true love, even with my health, and the luxury of streaming the last episode of [Game of Thrones] there is still a periodical feeling of … Whatever that feeling is I find action and a reminder of gratitude to be the remedy. Every time. It’s one of the few things in life you can’t have enough of.”

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson, another DWTS pro, got engaged in June 2018 after two years of dating off and on, and their romance is just one of the things for which the Ukraine native feels thankful. “The state of gratitude will lead you to a place of peace and love. At least it does for me… every time,” he continued in the post. “And boy are there things to be grateful for in this beautiful world of ours.”

