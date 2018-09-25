Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancee Jenna Johnson are jiving through the wedding planning process! Us Weekly caught up with the Ukraine native at the Dancing With the Stars season 27 premiere on Monday, September 24, and he revealed a very important person who will be standing by his side on their big day.

“Yeah, definitely!” Val told Us and other reporters when asked if his brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, is set to be his best man.

He continued: “I’m really excited. It’s a great chapter and I’m taking it one day at a time. I’m not rushing into wedding plans. I want to be happy and I want her to be happy and be excited.”

The 32-year-old ballroom dancer added, “Wedding date aside, I want every day to feel like a wedding date. It’s going to be special, but every day is special!”

Val popped the question to fellow DWTS pro Johnson, 24, with a gorgeous diamond ring during a romantic trip to Venice, Italy, in June after two years of dating on and off.

The soon-to-be bride and groom opened up to Us Weekly earlier this month and dished on what they’ve already checked off their planning list.

“I think we have a day, and I have my dress,” Johnson told Us at the time. “That’s about it. It’s stressful, though. Weddings are a lot!”

And even though the planning process can get overwhelming, Val noted that “it’s a blast.”

Johnson gushed: “It’s such a fun chapter of our lives together, and I feel like we’re growing with one another, and I love that we’re back together doing the show. This the first time that we’re going head-to-head together … He gives me lots of inspiration, and I’m so grateful to have him by my side through all of this. I think I could go crazy without him during the season.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!