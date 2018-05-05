It’s over. Steven McQueen exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that he has called off his engagement to Alexandra Silva.

The Vampire Diaries alum attended the Voices In Displacement Gala hosted by The Syrian American Medical Society on Friday, May 4, and opened up to Us about canceling his plans to marry the model.

When asked about how the wedding planning was going, the actor, 29, exclusively revealed to Us: “You know what? Actually, we called it off.”

“We did,” he continued. “But yeah, it’s just the way it was. It happened.”

As far as dating goes, he’s focusing on himself, for now, telling Us he’s “enjoying me time,” and staying active. “If I’m stressed I like anything from hiking with my dogs to boxing,” he added. “Whatever comes up.”

In the future, McQueen just wants one thing from the woman in his life: “You know, just love. That’s all.”

The Chicago Fire guest star announced the news that he had proposed to the model via Instagram in January. “She said yes,” the actor captioned a black and white photo of them kissing at dinner.

Silva shared the same photo on her account, writing: “My best friend, love of my life…YES, yes yes a million times over @steven_r_mcqueen.” Both photos have since been deleted from their pages.

McQueen made their relationship Instagram official in December 2016 with a photo of them together from a skiing trip.

