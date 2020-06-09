Lisa Vanderpump is known for using her platform for good, but Vanderpump Rules alum Faith Stowers is less than impressed with her former boss’ role in the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Lisa does a lot for the LGBTQ community and support, and she does a lot for dogs all across the world to try to help them with what they’re putting dogs through all over the world. … Unfortunately, George Floyd is not a dog, and that’s how I feel, because had George Floyd been a dog, Lisa would have marched like she did for Vanderpump Dogs,” the 31-year-old former SURVer recently said on the “Red Flags Make Cute Scarves” podcast.

Stowers went on to tell host Lily Red that Vanderpump, 59, and husband Ken Todd “go out of their way” to use their platform to help animals.

“They cry on camera and talk on microphones to congregations of people about how wrong it is to eat and kill these innocent dogs,” she said. “All we want to do is to have the same rights. We want to live.”

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has yet to publicly address Stowers, she did post about the death of George Floyd on May 31.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic events of the past few days. This is about our shared humanity. … I am a big believer in peaceful protests – it is so important to be able to gather and be heard with regards to the causes you believe in,” Vanderpump wrote via Instagram. “And this cause, and fighting this injustice is so important. The violence and destruction that accompanied some of these protests is heartbreaking, and it’s devastating to see the hate and the hurt that so many people are feeling.”

After a social media user commented, “Marches for dogs but nothing for humans,” Vanderpump replied.

“I march for humans … #lgbt check your facts,” she wrote.

Stowers has been open in recent weeks about feeling disrespected by the cast of Vanderpump Rules, revealing via Instagram Live that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute falsely reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. Two days after Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, publicly apologized to Stowers, Bravo announced that the two longtime cast members would not return for season 9. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who made headlines in January when their racially insensitive tweets resurfaced, were also fired on Tuesday, June 9.

During the same candid Instagram Live with Floribama Shore’s Candice Rice, Stowers alleged that Vanderpump wanted her to act a certain way when she joined the show for season 4.

“When [Lisa] first approached me, she was very happy about the fact that there was going to be a black person on the show. It was like, ‘I want you to put them in their place, kind of give them this Nene Leakes attitude,’” Stowers claimed. “And I was very nice coming in, I wasn’t really giving her that show that she needed from me. That’s why you don’t see me in the confessionals, in my opinion. This could be different on their end.”