The gang’s all here! Scheana Shay’s 35th birthday was likely not what she anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic, but her Vanderpump Rules costars helped to make the occasion extra special.

For the virtual gathering, the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcaster caught up with many of her Bravo pals via Zoom on Thursday, May 7. Brittany Cartwright shared a snap from the celebration to her Instagram Stories, showing herself and the birthday girl alongside costars Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett.

Raquel, who is dating DJ James Kennedy, meanwhile, posted a video showing more faces from the Zoom call that featured Peter Madrigal, Lala and Scheana’s new boyfriend, Brock Davies. “Happy birthday, @scheana!! Can’t be there, go party virtually,” Peter, 35, captioned a photo from the meetup.

Peter also posted a video from the Zoom call of some of the Vanderpump castmates, including Tom Sandoval, “headbanging” to rock music.

Ahead of this year’s virtual party, Scheana opened up being depicted as a “desperate, middle-aged waitress” on this season of Vanderpump Rules. She admitted that it sometimes feels as if she’s “playing a character” on the show.

“That is my role to play here. Nothing from my actual life is shown outside of it,” she told Channel Q’s The Morning Beat on Tuesday, May 5. “I had so much going on last year, but it’s just brushed over because we have 18 other cast members’ lives to cover.”

Scheana let cameras in on her journey undergoing fertility treatments this season as she struggled with the long process of egg retrieval.

“It’s not like I am trying to create my own storyline,” she explained to The Morning Beat. “But I thought it was so important for so many women out there to watch me go through this.”

For now, the “Good As Gold” singer is enjoying her mid-30s, writing on Instagram, “Middle-aged never felt so good.”

