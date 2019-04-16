As an OG cast member of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder has harsh words for the Bravo reality show’s newcomers, Billie Lee in particular. In fact, Schroeder even dropped a Mean Girls quote in reference to Lee.

“It’s just the things she tries to fight about … it’s ridiculous,” Schroeder, 30, said of Lee, 35, on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. “I literally am like, ‘You don’t even go here.’ That’s what it feels like.”

But Schroeder doesn’t necessarily have a “You can’t sit with us” attitude toward Lee. “It’s not that she doesn’t fit, because if she tried to fit, she would,” she added. “If she was actually nice and kind and friendly to us, I think she would. But to just expect to be invited to every little thing we do, when we don’t know you, and pitch a fit when you’re not, acting like we’ve been friends for years? I’m like, ‘You just met us, so, no, you’re not coming to my little four-girl wine night. I don’t know you.’ … You have to earn it. Lala [Kent] had to earn it, and she did.”

The Next Level Basic author thinks a lot of the newer cast members have joined the show with the wrong frame of mind. “I don’t actually feel that bad for new people, because I wish they would just leave,” she quipped. “But [it] must suck to come into a group of friends. Like, they come in and they think they’re about to be a star, and it’s, like, ‘You have no idea what’s coming for you.’”

Schroeder may have been referring to Lee claiming in July 2018 that she was left out of a girls’ night event at SUR and implying that she was excluded because she is transgender. “When yo coworkers don’t include the only trans girl in GIRLS night at your own job! On the night you work,” she tweeted, adding “#rudeAF #TransIsBeautiful.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

