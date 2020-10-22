Closing a chapter. Vanessa Bryant has listed an investment home in Irving, California, that she owned with her late husband, Kobe Bryant, nine months after his death.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the pair purchased the property in 2013 in the gated community of Summit at Turtle Ridge, located just a few miles from their main residence. Vanessa put the Tuscan-style house — which is listed with Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One — on the market for $1.995 million.

The 2,300-square-foot property includes three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a spacious living room with beamed ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchen is lined with Spanish tile and boasts a massive limestone island. French doors lead out to the grounds, which include a stone patio with a brick fireplace and an in-ground spa.

Kobe died at age 41 in a helicopter crash in January alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Vanessa and the former Los Angeles Lakers player also share daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 15 months.

Earlier this month, Vanessa, 38, congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers on their 2020 NBA Finals win and gave an emotional shout-out to her late husband and daughter.

“Congratulations Uncle P!” the former model wrote on her Instagram Story alongside an old photo of Kobe and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. “Congratulations @lakers Kobe was right, RP! ‘Stay the course- blockout the noise.’ @kobebryant Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this.”

Vanessa also shared a throwback photo via Instagram of Kobe and Gianna decked out in Lakers gear. “National Father\Daughter day. #GirlDad #DaddysGirl #Mamba #Mambacita #2 #8 #24 Congratulations @Lakers,” she captioned the post.

Two months earlier, Vanessa paid a heartfelt tribute to Kobe on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

“I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. … I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare.”