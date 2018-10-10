Verne Troyer’s death has been ruled a suicide six months after his death, Us Weekly can confirm. According to the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, he died from sequelae of alcohol intoxication.

The Austin Powers star was hospitalized in early April. TMZ reported that the actor’s friends called authorities saying Troyer was “extremely upset, drunk and suicidal” at the time. He died three weeks later at the age of 49.

According to documents obtained by Us, an autopsy report revealed that Troyer had a history of “chronic alcoholism” and “had prior suicide ideations in the past.”

Back in April, a spokesperson for the Coroner’s office told Us that Troyer’s case had been “deferred” due to a “pending toxicology” report.

Troyer’s spokesperson released a statement to Us following his death, noting that the actor had struggled with mental health issues throughout his life. “Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately, this time was too much,” the statement read. “During this time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Troyer’s Austin Powers costar, Mike Myers, paid tribute to the late actor back in May. “Verne was a fantastic human being. I worked within for a long time,” Myers, 54, told Jimmy Kimmel at the time. “[He was] a great comedian. I’ve always just wanted to make that point.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

