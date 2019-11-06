Time will tell if Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd can ever call a real truce, but the OG of the OC is fed up with the negative energy after withdrawing her defamation lawsuit against her Real Housewives of Orange County costar.

“Vicki had intent to pursue legal recourse against Kelly Dodd and the network for defamation against her business. She has since dismissed the case against Bravo, Evolution Media and Kelly Dodd,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Vicki owes a legal and fiduciary obligation to her company, staff and clients. Her intent is to protect Coto Insurance & Financial Services from the meritless accusations from an upcoming episode.”

The source adds that Gunvalson, 57, spoke “to the producers and has resolved the issue amicably.” Us confirmed on Monday, November 4, that the Coto Insurance CEO withdrew the defamation lawsuit against Dodd, 44, Bravo and NBCUniversal, which she initially filed on November 1. (In the suit, Gunvalson claimed that Dodd said her costar preys “on older people,” is “a con woman” and is “engaged in ‘fraud.’”)

“Vicki has nothing to hide. She has a lot to say and is attending the reunion taping this week,” the source explains to Us. “She is tired of the negativity. She is looking forward to a successful ending of Season 14 as it wraps up with the reunion this week.”

Earlier this month, a source close to production of the Bravo franchise confirmed to Us that “no scenes were edited out” of season 14 of RHOC, which is currently airing.

“Their confrontation will still be seen in an upcoming episode. And Vicki is planning to attend the reunion,” the production source said.

Gunvalson and Dodd have been at odds since season 13 of RHOC. The tension between them boiled over after Gunvalson accused Dodd of doing cocaine.

“I will never be friends with Vicki again. … And I can promise that,” Dodd told Us in August. “Tamra [Judge] and Shannon [Beador] for four years said that they hated Vicki, they’ll never be friends with her again. Over and over again. I can promise you, I will never be friends with her.”

