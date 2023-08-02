Vinny Guadagnino has been clued in on his former flirting buddy Gabby Windey’s new romance with Robby Hoffman.

“I did the [Dancing With the Stars] tour with [Gabby] a few months ago and it was funny because she was so stressed out on that tour because she did every single date,” the 35-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively at the Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere party at the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, August 2. “But after seeing this today I’m so happy to see her be happy and live her truth and to see her face again.”

When asked if he would consider going out on a date with Gabby and her new girlfriend, Guadagnino had no hesitation: “Of course, yea, Gabby’s a good friends of mine, for sure,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Windy, 32, announced that she is “dating a girl” before revealing Hoffman’s identity through a series of PDA pics.

“[I’m] in a relationship like I feel like I’ve never had before,” Windey told her followers. “But I wanted to tell you guys because I always just want to live my life honestly and have you all along with me.”

The former Bachelorette subsequently appeared on The View to open up about going public with her new love. “Knowing how people cared, I just want to be honest. I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth,” she explained. “I don’t want to do it to myself or my girlfriend or other people who really care about me and feel like they know me.”

Windey was previously engaged to Bachelorette season 19 winner Erich Schwer. The twosome called off their engagement in November 2022 while Windey was competing on Dancing With the Stars alongside Guadagnino. Fans began to hope for a real-life romance for the two reality stars after seeing their banter on the series and their flirty comments via social media.

“He’s so much fun. We built a good friendship on the show and just I think like naturally kind of clicked,” Windey told Us in December 2022. “I think both of our senses of humor are similar, so [we are] just, like, flirting in the comments [and] seeing where things go.”

One month later, the twosome were reunited on the DWTS tour.

“We have great chemistry,” Guadagnino told Us the same month. “We’re both, like, comedians. So, that’s why we get along and that’s also why we flirt so much on Instagram because we have that same banter with each other.”