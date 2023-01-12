Back together! Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino reunited for the Dancing With the Stars tour following their flirty social media banter.

“I missed my @dancingwiththestars fam so much I joined them on some tour dates! @dwtstourofficial,” the Jersey Shore star, 35, captioned a video of him, Windey, 32, and some of DWTS pros goofing around backstage during rehearsals on Wednesday, January 11.

The clip starts off with the former Bachelorette star and dancers lip-syncing to “La Bomba” in front of the camera. The group moves out of the frame to show off Guadagnino dancing. As the music continues, they all join in and dance together.

Emma Slater, who made an appearance in the video, also posted a video of the reality stars practicing choreography on stage via Instagram Story. “Love this @gabby.windey & @vinnyguadagnino sighting 😍,” she wrote at the time.

Windey and Guadagnino met in fall 2022 as they competed against each other on the Disney+ series. The former professional cheerleader went on to finish in second place while the MTV star came in seventh. Rumors of a potential romance between the twosome started to swirl as they shamelessly flirted with one another on social media on numerous occasions.

The Bachelor alum first addressed where she and Guadagnino stood while appearing on a November 2022 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast.

“I mean, we’re friends. We were on [Dancing With the Stars] together,” she explained at the time. “Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere.”

While attending the People’s Choice Awards in December 2022, Windey teased about the “possibility” of a potential relationship between herself and the Chippendales star. “Gabby, tan, laundry,” she joked, referring to Jersey Shore’s famous “GTL” tagline, “Gym, tan, laundry.”

A few weeks later, the former nurse exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how she had gotten close to the New York native during their time on the competition series.

“He’s so much fun. We built a good friendship on the show and just I think like naturally kind of clicked,” she explained at the time. “I think both of our senses of humor are similar, so [we are] just, like, flirting in the comments [and] seeing where things go.”

Windey also revealed she was surprised by how much fans were invested in the duo’s potential love story.

“That’s kinda been the craziest part about it is, like, how much other people love it. And they know we’re just messing around and they don’t even care,” she told Us. “So it’s just fun to watch. It just feels good that people do root for you and, like, want you to be happy.”