Nailed it! Carrie Underwood took the ice at the Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, Sunday, April 29, to perform a powerful rendition of the National Anthem in front of her husband, Mike Fisher, and his Nashville Predators teammates.

The 35-year-old American Idol alum rocked her performance, which took place before Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Predators and Winnipeg Jets.

Fisher, 37, is the team’s center player and it’s safe to say she was his good luck charm as the Predators took a 5 to 4 win against the Jets. The game, which went into double overtime, evened the seven-game playoff series 1-1.

One day prior to her performance, ” The Champion” songstress and her NHL beau took to social media to document a sweet moment while driving in the car. The Instagram Story was one of the the first times Underwood has given a close-up look at her face since revealing that she had an accident outside her home that caused her to break her wrist and get 40 to 50 stitches in her face last November.

The “Cry Pretty” singer first detailed the incident in a letter posted to her website in January and earlier this month she opened up about how Fisher helped her through the recovery process.

“He’s all right [as a nurse]. I mean, I’m really terrible at letting anybody help me with anything, to be honest,” she admitted during an interview on SiriusXM’s the Storme Warren Show. “I’m probably not a very good patient because I’m like, ‘I can do it. I’m not completely broken. I can do this.’ I’d say the hardest part was my wrist. Like, I can’t use my appendage, and I’m trying to pick my kid up and make food and do mom stuff.”

Meanwhile, the incident didn’t stop the Oklahoma native from getting back in the studio and releasing new music. Her single “The Champion” with Ludacris — which was released in January — during the opening of the 2018 Super Bowl and was played throughout NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics. She also returned to performing earlier this month when she took the stage for an epic ACM performance.

