Wells Adams Says Sarah Hyland Will Use Vision Boards for Wedding





Preparation is key! Before Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams say “I do,” the Modern Family star is utilizing certain tools to help plan the couple’s wedding.

“We’re, like, a month into being engaged and I’ve never been engaged before and I assume I’m never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time,” Adams, 35, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 27. “Also, Sarah is going to be, like, [using] Pinterest boards and vision boards and a lot of Elmer’s glue is going to be involved.”

Adams confirmed that “would never” want their nuptials to air on television, as many Bachelor Nation stars have opted to do in the past. However, they are in no rush to tie the knot. “When we moved in, everyone was like, ‘When are you going to get engaged?’ … It’s like, hold on, don’t forget that the destination isn’t what it’s about, the journey is what’s fun,” he said.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender proposed to Hyland, 28, on the beach in July. Adams celebrated the momentous occasion by posting a romantic video of the proposal, while Hyland documented the life update across several pics.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland captioned the Instagram post.

Us Weekly previously reported that Hyland’s massive, oval-shaped engagement ring is valued at about $200,000.

Us broke the news that Adams and Hyland were an item in October 2017, and the duo confirmed their romance later that month on Halloween. Since then, the couple have moved in together and share two dogs.

Earlier this month, the Bachelorette alum revealed early details about the couple’s upcoming nuptials on “The LadyGang” podcast. He noted that they “got a couple cool ideas” for who will officiate their “gigantic” ceremony, which Bachelor host Chris Harrison “will definitely” be invited to.

Adams also said during this August 6 interview that the Geek Charming actress will take charge of much of the planning process.

“I think that … I’m involved in the decision-making process, but … It’s not like we’re launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn a key,” he said at the time. “I’m like the assistant to be like, ‘Yeah, you can turn the key now.’”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!