The end of an era. Fashion designer Danielle Bernstein and longtime boyfriend Anthony Adler have split after four years of dating.

“I’ve been feeling so anxious to post this but wanted to address something that I’ve been dealing with privately. I’ve recently undergone an unfortunate change in my relationship,” the WeWoreWhat founder, 30, wrote in an Instagram Story statement on Monday, April 24, in which she called the breakup “really painful” and “devastating.”

She continued: “I’ve been grieving letting go of my best friend, the life we had together, and everything I believed would be my future. … That’s a reality I’ve had to come to terms with and make the uncomfortable heartbreaking decision to move forward from.”

Bernstein added that she and Adler are in “very different stages” of their lives but still “love each other deeply.”

“Going through a break up is challenging enough, and I didn’t want to share this update until I felt (sort of) ready to,” the This Is Not a Fashion Story author concluded her social media upload. “I am still going through a whirlwind of emotions and with that, I hope you guys can understand it’s not something I will address further than this right now. I don’t know what the future holds but I do know that even if it doesn’t feel that way right now – I am strong and will be OK.”

Bernstein and the investor started dating in January 2019 before ultimately moving in together in an apartment in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

“My boyfriend originally wanted something softer to step onto,” the We Gave What businesswoman told Architectural Digest in October 2021 of picking out a rug for their bedroom. “But we’ve both come to really love [the Etsy mat I purchased].”

Bernstein, who previously dated Aaron Baum in 2016, frequently shared the couple’s milestones via social media.

“Happy birthday to my best friend & love of my life,” she gushed via Instagram in August 2022, sharing a carousel of PDA snaps of the pair.

While Bernstein did not reveal when she and Adler split, she has admittedly struggled with her new normal.

“Nights are one of the hardest parts of all this,” the MOE Assist entrepreneur wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 25. “But your DMs keep pouring in with long thoughtful messages and honestly reading them is bringing me so much comfort and encouragement right now. So thank you.”