The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is dramatic enough. But, if Erika Jayne were to pick new cast mates from the rest of the Bravo franchises, it would sure shake up the series. The singer stopped by the Us Weekly studio in New York City to dish on her dream lineup.

From the Real Housewives of New York City: “I’d like to steal Dorinda Medley,” the reality star said.

Down south, the songstress would take Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta and LeeAnne Locken from the Real Housewives of Dallas.

The 47-year-old actress then picked Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger from the Real Housewives of Potomac.

Out of the ladies from the Real Housewives of Orange County — only an hour away from Beverly Hills! — Erika could imagine starring alongside Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

When it came to the women of Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Pretty Mess author had a hard time choosing her dream costars. “We’d have to do two from Jersey,” she joked after finally picking Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

“Then I would quit,” she continued, “because I just wouldn’t survive the lineup. Those are some tough broads.”

But she has, so far, survived this drama-filled season of Beverly Hills with fellow costars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, Camille Grammer and Lisa Vanderpump. And now that the SUR restaurant owner has officially quit the show after nine seasons, the ladies are looking for another cast member.

Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, was said to be joining the show, but she shut down those rumors immediately. “Rumors of me joining the Beverly Hills Housewives would interfere with my real job of cutting hair,” the I Want to Be a Hilton alum, 60, captioned a video of her poorly cutting a man’s hair on Instagram earlier this month.

Kyle, however, told Us she does have a costar in mind. “We’ve fantasized and talked about things,” she said. “People always ask. I would say Chrissy Teigen, but I know she won’t do it, so I gotta think of somebody else now, because I know she’s never going to do it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

