No bad blood. When Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt reunited at Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour‘s engagement party on February 23, there was no drama between the exes.

“Everybody was having a good time — it was fun. Her and Jed, they were all fine. Everybody was fine,” Demi Burnett told Entertainment Tonight at the Bachelor: Live on Stage afterparty on Friday, February 28. “I think Hannah’s doing everything she needs to be doing and she’s figuring it out. Her life has been so busy for so long and so now she’s getting to reconvene with all her friends. Everybody can coexist and she’s mature about it and I really respect that.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 25, went on to note that Brown, also 25, is “living her best life” and should continue to do that. “She’s a rock star, she’s doing all the best things, so she doesn’t need to worry about a man.”

The former Bachelorette shared photos with her girlfriends at the party, while Wyatt, 24, attended with girlfriend Ellen Decker. Peter Weber, who came in 3rd place on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, was also in attendance.

Wyatt proposed to the former pageant queen at the end of her season. She later found out he had a girlfriend at home and called off the engagement.

Since then, the Dancing With the Stars winner has been focusing on herself.

“I’m really trying to focus on what I have right now, and that’s building a home and working on other opportunities. I might have not found love, but I did find myself,” she said in February on the “Scrubbing In” podcast. “I have more confidence in what I can do and working towards that … I don’t need a man. I want a man and I think that’s OK. I’m just learning to be patient and learning to find happiness where I am now because it’s not what I ever expected.”

Meanwhile, Wyatt found love with Decker in October.

“She has brought a whole new level of inspiration into my life. I’ve just never met anyone like her. It just kind of opened the door for a lot of new feelings and emotions in my music that’ll come out in the future, I’m sure,” he told Us exclusively in January. “The communication, the love, it’s everything that I’ve ever wanted.”