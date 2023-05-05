Royally romantic! Prince William and Princess Kate expressed their love for one another in the sweetest way to ring in 12 years of marriage.

The couple “prefer to keep it simple” when it comes to celebrating their anniversary, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that William, 40, and Kate, 41, are typically “low-key” about the big day. This year, however, the pair went above and beyond.

According to the insider, the Prince of Wales put in the time to “surprise Kate with a family heirloom” to mark the occasion. He gave his wife “a stunning diamond ring that belonged to [his late mother], Diana,” but that wasn’t Kate’s only gift.

“As a sweet gesture, [William] gave her a replica of the bouquet of flowers that she walked down the aisle holding on their wedding day — to symbolize their love, unity and friendship,” the source tells Us, adding that acknowledging the little details “plays a major part in keeping their marriage strong.”

The Princess of Wales was equally as thoughtful with her husband’s present. “Kate put her artistic skills to good use and surprised William [with] a framed sketch of the two of them from an old photograph taken during their St Andrew’s years,” the insider reveals. “He was blown away by it!”

While marking their anniversary last month, the duke and duchess shared a never-before-seen portrait with their fans via social media. “12 years ❤️,” they wrote alongside a photo of them with their arms wrapped around one another. The twosome were dressed down in blue jeans and riding bikes.

William and Kate were college sweethearts before exchanging vows in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. They welcomed their first child, son Prince George, in July 2013 followed by daughter Princess Charlotte in May 2015. Son Prince Louis joined the family in April 2018.

“They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise,” a source exclusively told Us of the royal couple in December 2022. “But if a 4th [child] were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms.”

The insider noted at the time that William and Kate were both “going with the flow” when it comes to expanding their family further, adding, “This is neither a priority nor something they’ve ruled out. As far as their friends and family are concerned it’s very much a matter of watch this space.”

The twosome have experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the years — including tension with William’s brother, Prince Harry — but their love for one another has never wavered. During a joint outing in Birmingham, England, in April, William gave his spouse a glowing compliment in front of crowds of royal watchers.

“What an amazing outfit Kate has got on! It’s beautiful!” one onlooker gushed in a video shared via Twitter. William replied: “Oh, she always looks stunning!”