Happily ever after! Prince William and Princess Kate are celebrating their milestone 12th anniversary with the release of a previously unseen portrait.

“12 years ❤️,” a Saturday, April 29, post on the pair’s joint Instagram account read, alongside a snap of the Prince of Wales, 40, smiling as he wrapped his arm around his wife, the Princess of Wales, 41.

Will and Kate’s photo, taken by Matt Porteous, appears to be from their family’s 2022 holiday card as they sport the same outfits while posing on a pair of bicycles in the countryside. The Duchess of Cambridge, for her part, looked effortlessly elegant in a pair of jeans and an eyelet blouse, while William sported a blue button-down and a pair of denim pants.

The Duke of Cornwall and Kate first met when they were both undergraduate students at the University of St. Andrews. After several years of dating, the former RAF pilot proposed with his late mother Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring.

“It was about three weeks ago on holiday in Kenya. We had a little private time away together with some friends and I just decided that it was the right time really,” William recalled during the duo’s official engagement interview with the BBC in November 2010. “We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn’t a massively big surprise. I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya and I proposed.”

He added at the time: “I’d been planning it for a while but as every guy out there will know it takes a certain amount of motivation to get yourself going. So I was planning it and then it just felt really right out in Africa. It was beautiful at the time. … I had done a little bit of planning to show my romantic side.”

William and the Duchess of Cambridge ultimately wed in April 2011, nearly two years before they began expanding their family. William and Kate share sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.

“They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022 of the married couple’s brood. “But if a 4th [baby] were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms. Kate and William are going with the flow in that regard, so this is neither a priority nor something they’ve ruled out. As far as their friends and family are concerned, it’s very much a matter of watch this space.”

While the twosome have remained coy about the possibility of adding another little one to their family, they’ve remained busy senior working royals. Earlier this week, the duo carried out several official engagements across Wales and England.

“Oh, she always looks stunning,” the duke complimented his wife during a Birmingham, England, outing to the Rectory restaurant on Thursday, April 20.

William and the duchess are later expected to attend his father King Charles III’s official coronation on Saturday, May 6, alongside their three children.