Fiercely private Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has finally ended five years of online speculation by confirming that she and Rosalia were in a nearly six-month relationship for nearly in 2019.

Speaking to GQ for their April 2024 cover story, Schafer was initially reluctant to discuss the relationship, but during a break in the interview, Rosalia gave her permission to speak about their time together.

“It’s been speculation so long,” Schafer said. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s f—king business!’” She added, “It’s something that I’m happy to share. And I think she feels the same way too.”

Despite their separation, the Spanish pop singer is now one of Schafer’s best friends.

“I have beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with,” Schafer shared, noting that with Rosalia, “she’s family, no matter what.”

Both women entered into relationships with men once their time together ended. Schafer began to date fellow Euphoria actor Dominic Fike, who played singer Elliott in the show’s second season. Schafer revealed her romance with Fike, 28, was her first time dating a man, and through it, she was able to work through a lot of her own baggage.

“I had had so many shitty experiences with men before,” she told GQ. “Not from dating them, but just in life. I think I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them. And then I fell in love.”

Being with Fike forced Schafer to acknowledge that she had “feelings of disdain towards men as a whole.” She described their relationship as “beautiful,” noting that it helped banish her disdain for the male gender. “I think it had inhibited a lot of my friendships with men,” she said, being with Fike “really opened me up in that way.”

After her breakup from Schafer in 2019, Rosalia began her very public relationship with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, but that relationship ended in late 2023 – just after the release of their joint single, “Beso.” The music video features real-life footage of Rauw proposing to Rosalia, and her flashing her engagement ring while tears of happiness pour down her face.

These days, Rosalia is enjoying her fledgling relationship with The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, while Schafer is taking time to heal, from both the breakup with Fike and after the death of her close friend Angus Cloud, Euphoria’s beloved Fez, last July.

Schafer and Cloud became instant besties when they met on the Euphoria set. Both of them were the same age, barely into their twenties, and bonded over the HBO hit being their first time acting on a TV series.

“I’ve never had a friend that I was that close to and that was my age pass before,” Shafter said. “It’s really surreal. It doesn’t make sense. And yeah, it’s new. It’s a new kind of grieving.”

She continued, “I’m still in some ways healing from the last thing. I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else.”

Despite delayed production on the third season of Euphoria, Schafer will be enjoying her summer: She has already earned strong reviews in her first starring role in Cuckoo, which opens in May. She plays Gretchen in the horror thriller, a young American woman plagued by nightmares in a strange German town.

Then, in June, Schafer will be seen in the new film by Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos, Kinds of Kindness. Though details of that film are currently tightly under wraps, it is set to feature three stories revolving around a man who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman whose wife seems like a different person and a woman who searches for someone with a special ability. Schafer will be acting alongside the likes of Emma Stone, Willem DaFoe, Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley.