She found her person! Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to Christian Carino on Monday, October 15, nearly one year after Us Weekly exclusively broke the news.

The A Star Is Born actress, 32, thanked her “fiancé” and “all the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day” while giving a speech at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.

Gaga and Carino, 49, started dating in early 2017, and news broke of their relationship after they were seen showing PDA at her Super Bowl LI halftime performance in February. Nine months later, a source exclusively told Us that Carino proposed to Gaga after asking her father, Joe Germanotta, for permission to marry the superstar.

The “Poker Face” songstress, who was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney, hasn’t shied away from showcasing her diamond sparkler in public despite only speaking out about her engagement for the first time on Monday.

He’s a Talent Agent

Carino works at Creative Artists Agency and, aside from Gaga, his A-list clients include Justin Bieber, Johnny Depp, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Bruno Mars.

He Has Two Daughters

Carino was married to Brooke Baldwin from 1997 to 2015. The exes share daughters Isabella and Lola.

He Previously Dated an Actress

Long before he started dating the “Born This Way” songstress, Carino was linked to The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan in May 2016.

He Has a Tattoo of Lady Gaga’s Face

Their love is permanent! Back in November 2017, Carino had an image of Gaga’s face tattooed on his arm.

He Is Waiting to Marry Lady Gaga

The “You & I” crooner and Carino are waiting to exchange vows due to her health struggles. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2017 that the couple are focused on Gaga’s well-being as she focuses on recovering from fibromyalgia.

