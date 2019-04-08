Round 2? Whoopi Goldberg revealed that she was recently hospitalized for a second time following her life-threatening battle with pneumonia and sepsis.

The View cohost, 63, gave her fans an update on her wellbeing during the Monday, April 8, episode of the show. “I’m much better. I’m much, much better,” she said. “[I] had a 24-hour bug, which landed me back in the hospital last week, which is why I missed you all on Thursday,” she told viewers.

She continued: “But, you know the bug came and went. It’s gone. I seem to be doing well. I’m here!”

Earlier this month, the Sister Act star addressed her month-long absence with a pre-taped message for the audience. “I had pneumonia and I was septic,” she said on the March 8 episode. “Pneumonia in both lungs, which mean there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on. And yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news, I didn’t.”

She got even more detailed the following week, telling her costars, “Double pneumonia will also kill you. They had to pump a lot of stuff out of me. So, you know, this is a cautionary tale for all of us. You must really take care of yourself because there’s little tiny stuff out there that will kill you that you never think of.”

Goldberg’s castmate Sunny Hostin shared her feelings on the comedian’s absence exclusively with Us Weekly in April.

“It’s been very scary,” she admitted. “What most people didn’t know is that we were visiting her in the hospital, so I had the chance to see her very, very sick, and it was scary because she is our rock and our moderator.”

Hostin, 50, added, “It’s been so wonderful to have [Goldberg] back.”

The View also costars Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Ana Navarro and Abby Huntsman.

