A different vibe. Whoopi Goldberg was asked how The View has changed since Meghan McCain left the show one year ago — and she didn’t hold back.

“It’s calmer, because nobody wants to be that tired every day,” the Oscar winner, 66, told Page Six on Saturday, October 1. “I think [the show], it’s better. I feel it’s better, but I’m still tired!”

The Sister Act star and the conservative author, 37, frequently clashed on the talk show before McCain’s August 2021 exit. In her 2021 memoir, Bad Republican, the Arizona native specifically called out Goldberg as one of the reasons she decided to leave the Emmy-winning series.

“I found her open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on, and it became more frequent,” the Dirty Sexy Politics author wrote. “Occasionally, if the show’s political discourse veered into territory that she found disagreeable, Whoopi would cut me off, sometimes harshly.”

The Daily Mail columnist also described the set of The View as a “toxic work environment,” claiming that it was “isolating” for her because of her political views. “I was working on the show as the only conservative during the Trump years,” McCain explained to Variety in October 2021. “I felt like a lot of people took out their anger on the administration on me because I was the only person in the building who was a Republican.”

When asked about her former cohost’s “toxic” claims after the book’s publication, Goldberg wasn’t bothered. “Alright,” she told TooFab in October 2021. “I’m trying to get my leg and my hip right. I don’t have time to think about anything but myself.”

McCain made her debut on The View in October 2017 after leaving her post at Fox News. During her four years on the series, she frequently clashed with Goldberg and cohost Joy Behar. In one December 2019 episode, the Ghost actress famously told McCain to be quiet during a discussion about former President Donald Trump‘s first impeachment.

“Girl, please stop talking!” the Emmy winner said, causing her cohost’s jaw to drop in shock. “Please stop talking now.”

McCain then said it was “no problem,” adding that she wouldn’t speak for the rest of the show. Goldberg bluntly replied: “I’m OK with that. I’m OK with that, if you are going to behave like this.”

Speaking to Variety later, McCain explained that the “please stop talking” incident was one of the first times she felt that the Tony Award winner’s feelings toward her had changed. “To her credit, Whoopi apologized the next morning. I would apologize when I messed up,” the pundit said in October 2021. “I love Whoopi. I felt at a certain point she stopped respecting me, and it was hard.”