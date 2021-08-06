Last Episode Meghan McCain Officially Exits The View

A final farewell! Meghan McCain gave her last host sign-off on The View after announcing that season 24 would be her last.

“Thank you all so much, again, for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible. It will be on, you know, it’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life,” McCain, 36, said on Friday. August 6.

The TV personality, who originally joined the talk show in October 2017, went on to thank everyone that contributed to the “liberating experience.”

“You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, the producers, everyone works so hard. And honestly, the audience giving me you know, four years to give my opinion and, you know, show my perspective and, you know, this has been a really wild ride,” the conservative noted. “It’s been, honestly, the best of times and the worst of times in all ways on and off this show.”

McCain added that she would “cherish” her journey forever.

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I hope our executive producer Brian can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past four years as much as I probably have,” she jokingly concluded.

Cindy McCain also joined hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest Kyrsten Sinema to celebrate her daughter’s time on The View.

“She’s done a wonderful job. I love her independence. Her dad would be so proud,” Cindy, 67, shared. “I wish her the best in whatever endeavors she chooses to do, but I’m glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now. That’s important.”

The Arizona native announced last month that she was leaving the ABC show after a move to Washington, D.C. changed her outlook on her future.

“This is going to be my last season here at The View. I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season,” Meghan confirmed in July. “This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends.”

Meghan, who made the move with her husband, Ben Domenech, and 11-month-old daughter, Liberty, due to the coronavirus pandemic, admitted that this next step was a long time coming.

“I feel like this is just the right decision for me at this moment, and I just want to thank all of you,” she continued. “I’m eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here. So seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart, and I will still be here a month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, we have four more weeks!”