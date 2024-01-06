Ben Higgins revealed the totally relatable reason his wife, Jessica Clarke Higgins, missed The Golden Wedding.

“She could not get off work because she runs a crazy busy skin clinic,” Ben, 34, wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday, January 5. “And she really cares about her clients and seeing them as often as they need!”

The former Bachelor noted that “like most of us after the holidays” it would’ve been “really hard to take another three days off work.”

Related: Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's 'Golden Wedding' Album Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist ended their Golden Bachelor journey as husband and wife. The couple completed their goal of finding a second chance at love by tying the knot on ABC’s The Golden Wedding special in January 2024. Attended by the pair’s family, friends and more than 50 members of Bachelor Nation, fans watched […]

Ben insisted that both he and Jessica, 28, “wanted to be there but I had to represent the Higgins at The Golden Wedding!” He added that he was “back home with her and [our dog] Waylon now!”

Although Ben was riding solo at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Thursday, January 4, nuptials, he was in good company, surrounded by more than 50 members of Bachelor Nation.

In addition to witnessing the live TV wedding, Ben was on hand to see Bachelor in Paradise’s Brayden Bowers propose to Christina Mandrell. “It happened so fast! It happened so fast!” Ben yelled as Brayden, 25, put the engagement ring on Christina’s finger via Raven Gates’ YouTube vlog.

Ben’s reaction was seemingly a response to Brayden and Christina’s whirlwind romance, which was announced during the season 9 BiP finale last month. While Brayden was single at the end of BiP, fans learned he began dating Christina after leaving the beach.

Ben’s love story with Jessica also surprised Bachelor fans as she is not part of the ABC franchise. The twosome connected through Instagram in 2018 and less than two years later, Us Weekly broke the news that Ben and Jessica were engaged.

Related: Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Relationship Timeline With Wife Jessica Clarke Ben Higgins may have given his final rose to Lauren Bushnell, but he found lasting love with Jessica Clarke. Bachelor Nation first met Higgins when he competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on season 11 of The Bachelorette. After finishing in third place, ABC named the Colorado native the season 20 Bachelor. Higgins subsequently got down […]

The couple tied the knot in Nashville in November 2021. They expanded their family in January 2022 with the addition of their dog, Waylon. Ben celebrated his happily ever after via Instagram in November 2023 in honor of their anniversary.

“2 years ago we made a commitment. The commitment that everyday makes me smile with joy, feel a peace in my soul, has allowed every part of me to be even more free than before, brought a hope for the future I never knew existed, helped me see the faults that I want to change and brought a lot of laughs,” he wrote at the time. “In the words of my wife @jessclarke_ ‘marriage is great, every night we get to have a sleepover with your best friend.’ With Jesus as our foundation and a loving commitment to each other I am so excited for every day in our long future together.”