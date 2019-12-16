



Camden sisters for life! Former 7th Heaven costars Beverley Mitchell and Jessica Biel don’t need to exchange holiday gifts to stay bonded.

Mitchell, 38, explained that her friendship with Biel, 37, is enough of a gift as she spoke with Us Weekly and other reporters at Disney On Ice Holiday Skating Party — celebrating the arrival of Disney On Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party — at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Friday, December 13.

“I mean, when you’re this old, you don’t really need anything, right?” she said. “You know, I don’t need anything. But we’re very close, and we still talk. And, you know, it’s our time when we get to see each other that’s the best gift of all.”

She continued: “I just think that when you have those special friends … you just hold on to [them] forever.”

The actress also revealed she’s “down” for a 7th Heaven revival, after playing Lucy Camden for all 11 seasons of the WB-turned-CW family drama.

“I just would love to see what Lucy’s up to,” she said on Friday. “Have it focus more on the kids. But who knows? You gotta have a market for it. You know, fans have to want it. Somebody has to want it to be able to make it, so never say never, never say never, never say never to anything!”

In the meantime, Mitchell and her husband, Michael Cameron, are looking forward to Christmas with their kids, daughter Kenzie, 6, and son Hutton, 4. “We’re going to the mountains,” she said. “We’re going to go up and go skiing and just enjoy a lot of family time and some fresh air.”

Mitchell said she loves the “awe and wonder” of every Christmas morning. “It’s just always so magical,” she added. “And I just love us all just being in our pj’s and just having [so much] family time. We make them wait till, like, 11:00 before they’re allowed to go downstairs. … It’s called patience!”

The Hollywood Darlings actress also revealed how she keeps her kids’ belief in Santa Claus alive. “It’s just a lot of threats!” she quipped. “Santa is coming and if you don’t believe in Santa, then you don’t get toys. So they believe!”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber