Celebrity News

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan ’Started to Grow Apart’ Before Split: What Went Wrong? (Exclusive)

By
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. MEGA

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were out of sync leading up to their split.

“Larsa and Marcus have broken up in the past but this time feels different,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Larsa and Marcus started to grow apart and had been spending less time together. She realized they want different things out of life and weren’t on the same page in a lot of aspects.”

The insider adds that when it comes to Larsa’s career goals, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, “wants someone who’s just as motivated” as she is, and she “didn’t feel that with Marcus.”

Despite their different priorities, the source says there is “no bad blood” between the exes.

“They both handled the split like mature adults,” the insider shares. “They’re not completely closing the door to a friendship down the road, but right now, they’re just taking their time apart to get some space on their own.”

Us confirmed last month that Pippen and Jordan, 33, called it quits after Pippen removed all photos of Jordan from her Instagram profile. The pair also unfollowed each other at the time.

Days later, Pippen re-followed the former college basketball player, and the duo were seen spending time together on Valentine’s Day. However, the reconciliation was short-lived.

Fans noticed on Wednesday, March 20, that Pippen and Jordan had unfollowed each other on Instagram once again. The social media change came after Entertainment Tonight reported that the twosome had split for good.

Us broke the news that Pippen and Marcus were dating in September 2022 after they were seen getting cozy at Catch Steak in New York City. The athlete and the reality star started out as friends before their connection turned romantic.

“They’ve been friends for years,” a source told Us in January 2023. “She’s super comfortable with him and has always said he’d be a major catch for anyone.”

The insider added at the time that Pippen and Jordan’s “chemistry is off the charts and they’re crazy about each other.”

Prior to their split, the former couple appeared on season 2 of The Traitors together. During a joint Parade interview published in January, Pippen said that the show, which premiered that month, had “changed” her and Marcus’ relationship.

“We had to have this conversation, and we’re basically like, ‘Hey, once we get to the castle, I’m Larsa and you’re Marcus, and we’re not necessarily a duo anymore. You’re on your own. I’m on my own,’” she said of the reality competition series, which follows a group of “faithfuls” as they try to uncover the murderous “traitors” in their midst.

Pippen continued: “It has changed our relationship being here, but it’s in a good way, you know? I feel like we’re both growing individually. This is our path, and I think it’s super fun to be able to experience this with someone you care about and at the same time be challenged in your relationship.”

Larsa was previously married to ex-husband Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021. They share sons Scotty Jr., 23, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 15.

Larsa Pippen Goes Cryptic on Instagram After Kardashian Claims: 'Let It Go'

Larsa Pippen

