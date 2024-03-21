Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were out of sync leading up to their split.

“Larsa and Marcus have broken up in the past but this time feels different,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Larsa and Marcus started to grow apart and had been spending less time together. She realized they want different things out of life and weren’t on the same page in a lot of aspects.”

The insider adds that when it comes to Larsa’s career goals, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, “wants someone who’s just as motivated” as she is, and she “didn’t feel that with Marcus.”

Despite their different priorities, the source says there is “no bad blood” between the exes.

Related: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Relationship Timeline Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship was high-profile from the start. They first sparked dating speculation when they were seen grabbing lunch in September 2022. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that month that the pair are “dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks.” The source also mentioned that the twosome […]

“They both handled the split like mature adults,” the insider shares. “They’re not completely closing the door to a friendship down the road, but right now, they’re just taking their time apart to get some space on their own.”

Us confirmed last month that Pippen and Jordan, 33, called it quits after Pippen removed all photos of Jordan from her Instagram profile. The pair also unfollowed each other at the time.

Days later, Pippen re-followed the former college basketball player, and the duo were seen spending time together on Valentine’s Day. However, the reconciliation was short-lived.

Related: Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: Scottie Pippen, Marcus Jordan and More Larsa Pippen has found herself in many high-profile relationships over the years. Pippen’s longest and most notable romance began in the 1990s when she started dating Scottie Pippen. After tying the knot in 1997, the duo went on to welcome four children together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia. (Scottie also has three other children […]

Fans noticed on Wednesday, March 20, that Pippen and Jordan had unfollowed each other on Instagram once again. The social media change came after Entertainment Tonight reported that the twosome had split for good.

Us broke the news that Pippen and Marcus were dating in September 2022 after they were seen getting cozy at Catch Steak in New York City. The athlete and the reality star started out as friends before their connection turned romantic.

“They’ve been friends for years,” a source told Us in January 2023. “She’s super comfortable with him and has always said he’d be a major catch for anyone.”

The insider added at the time that Pippen and Jordan’s “chemistry is off the charts and they’re crazy about each other.”

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

Prior to their split, the former couple appeared on season 2 of The Traitors together. During a joint Parade interview published in January, Pippen said that the show, which premiered that month, had “changed” her and Marcus’ relationship.

“We had to have this conversation, and we’re basically like, ‘Hey, once we get to the castle, I’m Larsa and you’re Marcus, and we’re not necessarily a duo anymore. You’re on your own. I’m on my own,’” she said of the reality competition series, which follows a group of “faithfuls” as they try to uncover the murderous “traitors” in their midst.

Pippen continued: “It has changed our relationship being here, but it’s in a good way, you know? I feel like we’re both growing individually. This is our path, and I think it’s super fun to be able to experience this with someone you care about and at the same time be challenged in your relationship.”

Larsa was previously married to ex-husband Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021. They share sons Scotty Jr., 23, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 15.