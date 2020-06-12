On shaky ground? The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin knows what it’s like to share a relationship on reality TV, and she admits, it’s not easy.

During her four seasons on the Bravo show, the rug designer, 56, showcased her relationship with her late husband Bobby Zarin and admits that at times their marriage “felt shaky.”

Following Bobby’s death in January 2018, Jill found love again with Gary Brody, but reveals that reality television is “not good for us.”

“It’s not good for any relationship,” the New York native told Us. “Denise [Richards] and her husband [Aaron Phypers], I can’t imagine what they must be going through now with all the drama. I don’t even know what the details are, I just know there’s drama.”

She continued, “And Kyle [Richards] and Mauricio [Umansky], I worry. I think they are a really great couple, but I know that Bobby and I after a few years, I felt it. I felt shaky. Not very shaky, but I felt a little shaky and I hope she gets off before anything happens to her and Mauricio.”

But now with Tinsley Mortimer packing her bags and moving to Chicago, there is a vacant position on ‘RHONY’ and many diehard viewers have been hoping that Zarin may fill that spot.

“I don’t think so,” she explained to Us. “I’m just so happy to watch it though and I want it to stay on forever. So, I’ll do whatever I can to support it.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.