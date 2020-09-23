The show must go on. Kelly Clarkson kickstarted season 2 of The Kelly Clarkson Show this week with an unexpected fashion accessory — an eye patch.

The talk show host, 38, explained her new eyewear when Common joined her as a guest on the Wednesday, September 23, episode of her Daytime Emmy-winning show.

“I’m sorry, I look like a pirate,” Clarkson said. “I hurt my eye and I have to wear it. And, so, it’s ridiculous. You’re being interviewed by a pirate today.”

The “Since U Been Gone” singer initially detailed her mishap on Tuesday, September 22, in an interview with NBCLA, where she explained something got into her eye while filming The Voice.

“Something got in there, maybe cut it, did something. It got infected. It looked like Hitch, you know that movie?” she said, in reference to the 2005 Will Smith film.

“When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ I had to shoot The Voice, a full day for, I think it was Battle Realities, in a patch and I was wearing all black ‘cause it was already the outfit that was chosen and I looked like an assassin,” Clarkson explained.

The American Idol alum added that episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show were not taped in order so viewers might be confused about her disappearing eye patch.

“We did six shows total because we did two shows a day. Three days I had to wear a patch. Those are not consecutive, man,” she said. “I’m gonna randomly be wearing a patch, like on a random Tuesday and people are going to be like, ‘She needs to figure out her eye situation.’”

Clarkson has battled a rough few months amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock. The Grammy winner filed for divorce from the music producer, 43, in June after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4. The Voice coach told the Los Angeles Times on September 11 that she plans to keep details of their split private for the sake of the children.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” Clarkson said. “I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”