Proceeding with caution. Kelly Clarkson is an open book — but will be a little more guarded when discussing her split from Brandon Blackstock.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” the American Idol alum, 38, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Friday, September 11. “I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via [The Kelly Clarkson Show], and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Clarkson filed for divorce from the music manager, 43, with whom she shares daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4. The estranged couple tied the knot in October 2013. Blackstock is also the father of daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

“There are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss,’ imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm,” the Voice coach added. “It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it.”

Despite her ups and downs, the Grammy winner has kept busy by writing new music and filming her daytime talk show from home earlier in the coronavirus pandemic. Though she couldn’t be more proud of her Daytime Emmy-winning show, producing a show remotely was a “turd of a situation.”

“That was not fun,” she told the L.A. Times. “I’m trying to smile and light up America’s life [and] I’m just wanting to drown myself in the creek next to me. … I do remember, right before then, I was like: ‘Look, at some point, people in the limelight are humans too and we’re all going through the same roller coaster as everyone else. So sometimes I don’t want to smile.’ I was honest about that. It doesn’t matter who you are, it’s all relative to your own world.”

While her split came as a surprise to many of her fans, an insider told Us exclusively that it was a long time coming and that the pair’s problems only got worse amid the pandemic.

“They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” the source said in June. “Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t.”