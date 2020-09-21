Breakup songs are so 2000s! Kelly Clarkson revealed that she can’t get enough of John Legend’s sultry new album, Bigger Love, amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“I know that I’ve talked to you about your album a lot. You probably think I’m psychotic at this point,” the “I Dare You” singer, 38, told her Voice costar, 41, during the season 2 premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, September 21. “Literally every time I see [you] at the show, I’m like, ‘Dude!’”

Clarkson declared that the album’s latest single, “Wild,” is her favorite song, but she also has “Favorite Place,” “Ooh Laa” and “Conversations in the Dark” on repeat.

“I love the whole thing,” she gushed. “It’s so, so great.”

After Legend pointed out that the American Idol season 1 winner likes the more “sexy songs,” she responded, “Dude, I know! That’s what I’m saying. This is a testament of how good this album is. I started this show saying, ‘Hey, my personal life is kind of like [mimes explosion].’ And so, I’m just saying, if this album can be so great for someone like me that’s really wanting some Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette at this point, it’s a great album.”

After filing for divorce from Blackstock, 43, in June, Clarkson initially stayed quiet about what went wrong in her nearly seven-year marriage. However, she has started to open up more about the split in recent weeks.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” the three-time Grammy winner told the Los Angeles Times on September 11, referencing the estranged couple’s 6-year-old daughter, River, and 4-year-old son, Remington. “I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”

Clarkson went on to say that “there are a lot of little hearts involved” in the situation, adding, “Imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm. It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family.”

The Daytime Emmy winner also revealed that her upcoming ninth album will be inspired by her divorce.

“The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end,” she said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist on September 13. “It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.