Robert Pattinson has enjoyed a very successful career as one of the stars of the Twilight franchise — but he remembers when times were so lean, he didn’t even have any furniture.

“There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table,” Pattinson, 37, told Architectural Digest in an interview published on Wednesday, November 15. “I loved it very much but it caused a lot of back problems.”

The actor added that the unique piece of furniture could be referred to as both his “favorite” and “least favorite” sofa.

Pattison has been acting for over 20 years, beginning when he was 15 in London. His film career began four years later in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

He became a star in 2008, portraying vampire Edward Cullen in the first Twilight film.

The franchise continued with The Twilight Saga: New Moon in 2009, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in 2010, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 in 2011, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 in 2012. Forbes estimated in April that the franchise has grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

In addition to over 30 film credits, the British native has also served as an ambassador for Dior Homme fragrance and menswear.

Pattinson has worked consistently for most of his career, yet he hasn’t always had confidence in his success.

“I’m constantly thinking that you’re just going to spend the vast majority of your life unemployed and desperate and kind of feeling like you’re a total failure,” he told Business Insider in September. “I think that’s just what life is.”

Pattinson made his remarks during the SAG-AFTRA strike which ended earlier this month. As the union fought for increased compensation for actors, he worried about his lack of job security,

“I don’t know, I feel like you’re specifically at a maximum most of the time you’re doing a job and you’re employed for three months,” he said. “That’s the most stressful thing in the world.”

Pattinson explained the reasoning behind being extremely picky about his roles, noting that a film must have a great script to reduce the chance of looking bad on the screen.

“I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation,” he said. “And also, you sort of know it’s down to you. You can say it’s a sh—ty script or the director’s a d–k or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons.”

Pattinson — who made his debut as Bruce Wayne in 2022’s The Batman — will reprise his role for a sequel, which is in pre-production and scheduled to be released in 2025. There are also plans for The Batman Part 3, according to ScreenRant.com.

His first Batman movie grossed over $700 million worldwide according to Box Office Mojo, making it one of the top films of 2022.

Despite his history of box office triumphs, Pattinson said he has a constant fear of being blamed for a film’s demise, regardless of other factors.

“You’re the one who everyone’s going to say is lame,” he told Business Insider. ‘And the vast majority of people will say you’re lame even when you tried your best.”