Laying low. The 16th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to premiere on Sunday, March 31, but don’t expect to see Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, along for the ride.

Richie, 20, told Us Weekly exclusively that she will not appear on the upcoming season of the E! reality show. “Not that I’m against it, [but] I’m just very private,” she explained on Thursday, February 14, while celebrating Valentine’s Day with Disick, 35, at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie inside the Theater Box in San Diego.

In addition to KUWTK, the businessman is also working on a new E! reality series about flipping houses. So, will the model be a part of the HGTV-inspired show? “Oh, God no. He’s the expert,” she told Us. “I might put in my two cents, but he’s the expert.”

Reality television is a big part of Disick’s life, but he isn’t trying to force his girlfriend to get involved. He noted: “Everyone has their own choices and nobody should have to do anything they don’t want to do … It’s her choice.”

A source told Us last month that the couple, who were first spotted together in May 2017, are “extremely serious” about each other, but they aren’t rushing to tie the knot. “It’s more likely that she gets pregnant before they get engaged,” the insider explained.

However, if Disick was to pop the question to Richie, his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, wouldn’t be upset. “[I’d say] congratulations,” Kardashian, 39, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen of what her reaction to the duo’s engagement would be. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s younger sister, added that there’s no tension between the women or with their famous family.

“Yeah, we vacationed together,” noted the KKW Beauty founder, 38. “It’s all good.”

Kardashian and Disick were in an on-again, off-again relationship for nine years before they called it quits for good in July 2015. The pair share three children together: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

With reporting by Margi Blash

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!