When Tori Spelling stepped out in a denim jumpsuit and glam makeup look, fans couldn’t help but notice a certain resemblance to Khloé Kardashian.

Spelling, 48, was spotted in Los Angeles wearing the ensemble while lunching with a friend on Thursday, September 3, along with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also shared a snap of her look via Instagram on Friday, September 3.

“My Messy Bestie… actually we are the duo you never knew you needed,” she captioned a selfie with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. “@snooki you might be my twin flame ( but shorter 😂) love the way we empower each other to be our authentic selves. Xo”

After the photo surfaced, fans on Twitter and Instagram were freaking out over the uncanny similarities. Even Spelling’s jumpsuit was comparable to one that Kardashian, 37, wore via Instagram in February 2020.

“Who Wore It Better Khloe Kardashian or Is It Tori Spelling… Khloe Spelling,” one user tweeted at the time.

Other fans applauded her stylish look. “Honestly Tori Spelling looks AMAZING! Good for you girl,” one commenter replied via Instagram.

The California native previously dished to Us Weekly that she often looks to her children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott — to learn about the latest trends.

“I’ll go to Target with my oldest daughter [Stella] and she’ll be like, ‘Oh mom, I have to show you what’s in,’” the Messyness host told Us in April 2021. “I’m like, ‘Oh, okay cool. Show me. How do you wear that? Oh, a crop top and mom jeans?’ I pretend I don’t know.”

Spelling even revealed that she’s shown daughter Stella clips from 90210 as fashion inspiration, getting some cool-mom points for the popular trends she rocked back in the day.

“I show her scenes and she says, ‘Mom, how did you own that? That was so long ago.’ But styles always come back — if they’re good styles,” she said at the time. “I get this feeling that we created the styles, it’s back now and it’s all cool, but, my best friend, Jennie Garth, tells me all the time, ‘You can’t wear that.’”

She also opened up about embracing her body to wear whatever outfits she desires after having children.

“We’re human. We have feelings, we have insecurities, and you work hard in your journey on this path to get over that, but there’s ebbs and flows,” Spelling said about her postpartum body. “As someone who was notorious for being, you know, a female that very much wore sexy clothes — Donna Martin always had a midriff top on. I was this big my whole life. It’s a different embrace,” she added, holding up a pinky finger.