Sticking by her man — but not condoning his behavior. Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo) is supporting husband Nick Lachey amid his legal drama, but that doesn’t mean she approves of it all.

“Vanessa likes to look at the bright side of things. She stands by Nick, but she agrees that he didn’t handle the situation correctly,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, referring to the 98 Degrees singer’s March 2022 altercation with a celebrity photographer.

“He behaved inappropriately,” the insider continues. “She says this whole ordeal has been a wake up call and that we can all learn from it, especially Nick.”

The “Hardest Thing” crooner, 49 — who has been married to his Love Is Blind cohost since 2011 — is currently facing the consequences of the incident, which occurred last year in Beverly Hills. Nick, who allegedly attempted to break paparazzo Jody Santos’ car window and grab her phone at the time, is “participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told Us in a statement on Wednesday, March 22.

“As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings,” the spokesperson continued. “Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed.”

Nick, for his part, acknowledged his wrongdoings in a tweet one day after the March 2022 altercation.

“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” he tweeted at the time. “I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

Santos, for her part, recalled the incident in an interview with the Daily Mail on Tuesday, March 21.

“In all my years of photographing celebrities, no one has ever tried to hit me,” she claimed. “I am just relieved that I rolled up my window as fast as I did, otherwise he would have knocked me out. No doubt about it.”

Days after the news of his mandatory AA and anger management classes broke last week, Vanessa, 42, showed her love for her husband and their three children via Instagram.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, March 24, Nick shared a series of photos with their kids — sons Camden, 10, and Phoenix, 6, and daughter Brooklyn, 8 — while on “daddy duty” in Hawaii, where the family lives.

“Holdin down the fort!” the former TRL VJ, who films NCIS: Hawai’i in the tropical locale, replied. “Mama’s almost done!!!!”