New complications. The future of And Just Like That is on the line in the aftermath of the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped,” the source explains. “Everyone is raw.”

The highly anticipated Sex and the City revival series premiered on HBO Max on December 9, but one week later, the show’s debut was overshadowed by the accusations against Noth, 67.

Two women — using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily — initially accused the Law & Order alum of sexual assault in a story published on December 16. Zoe alleged that the actor sexually assaulted her in 2004 after she met him while working at a firm that handled high-profile Hollywood clients. Lily, for her part, claimed that Noth assaulted her in 2015 after a night of drinking.

After the story’s publication, the Wisconsin native denied the women’s claims, telling Us in a statement: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

In the following days, additional women came forward with allegations about Noth. Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked with the Good Wife veteran on Law & Order, also accused her former costar of behaving inappropriately on set.

After a third woman spoke out against Noth, a representative for the actor called the story a “complete fabrication,” adding, “As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.”

Days after the original claims surfaced, Noth’s And Just Like That costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement about the allegations. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the three actresses wrote in a message posted via Instagram Stories on December 20. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Parker, 56, was particularly upset by the claims against the man who played Carrie Bradshaw’s longtime love interest and eventual husband.

“She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position,” an insider recently told Us. “It is not about the money, but rather her legacy. Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.”

The source added that the Emmy winner had “no idea” about the alleged incidents before the women came forward. “She was blindsided,” the insider explained, noting that the Divorce alum is “still processing what has happened.”

For more on the fallout of the allegations, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).