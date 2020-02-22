Dad mode! Will Arnett and his girlfriend, Alessandra Brawn, are expecting their first child together, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Lego Movie actor’s girlfriend is pregnant, multiple sources tell Us exclusively. “They are very happy and thrilled,” an insider adds.

The child will be the third for the Canadian actor, who shares sons, Archie, 11, and Abel, 9, with ex-wife Amy Poehler. It is the second child for Brawn, a businesswoman whose been dating Arnett since 2019.

“There’s nothing like [being their father],” Arnett gushed to Us in June 2018 about being a parent to his boys. “It’s the greatest thing ever. There is no other single thing in my life that is even in the same category.”

Us broke the news in May 2019 that the couple had been dating for several months. The Arrested Development star and New York-based executive were spotted out together on both the East and West Coasts as early as March 2019.

They were photographed holding hands and kissing in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles that same month.

Brawn worked as a public relations and marketing director at the luxury lingerie company Kiki de Montparnasse before becoming the CEO of Chapel, which was a clothing brand that sold vintage T-shirts, in 2016.

She was previously married to restauranteur Jon Neidich from October 2014 to summer of 2018, a source previously told Us. Brawn and Neidich share a son named Nash.

The Show Dogs actor, for his part, was married to the Parks and Recreation alum from 2003 to 2016. He was previously married to actress Penelope Ann Miller from 1994 to 1995.

Before getting involved with Brawn, the BoJack Horseman star was linked to interior designer Elizabeth Law from 2016 to 2017.

Arnett’s rep didn’t respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.