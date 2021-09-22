Best friends forever. Willie Garson and Sarah Jessica Parker were practically inseparable ahead of his death at age 57.

The Sex and the City costars — who played Stanford Blatch and Carrie Bradshaw, respectively, across six seasons and two movies — were close even before they portrayed BFFs on the HBO series.

“As you probably know, Sarah Jessica and I were friends for 10 years before the show. And we’re still the closest of friends,” Garson exclusively told Us Weekly in June, three months before his son confirmed his death on Tuesday, September 21. “We talk almost every day.”

The White Collar alum gushed over how excited he was to reunite with the Hocus Pocus actress, 56, and their other SATC costars while filming the new HBO Max spinoff, And Just Like That.

“We talk on, like, Twitter sometimes and whatever, but I don’t spend enough face time with Cynthia [Nixon]. I’m really looking forward to spending time with her, actually together,” Garson said at the time.

He recalled talking to Parker about Nixon, 55, reflecting on one of his most memorable times on set with both women. (Nixon played Miranda Hobbes, one of the core four women on the show.)

“One of my favorite memories of the show was, I don’t even know what episode it was, but we were in the Hamptons. It might’ve been the wedding episode,” the New Jersey native said. “[I remember] we we’re hanging out at the house and it was me Marcus (Sean Palmer), the boyfriend at the time, Sarah Jessica, Cynthia, and little Brady. And we were on the lawn laughing and playing with the baby. And it was just great. And I remember that day forever.”

Garson noted that he knew both Parker and Nixon as “children” because they were all actors in New York City.

“We were the three who kind of knew each other a little bit. And I knew Sarah very well, but I didn’t know Cynthia that well. So I just, I miss spending more time with her,” the 7 Days to Vegas actor told Us. “She’s obviously made huge changes in her life and is a big political figure now as well. … I’m excited to spend time with her.”

He added that he saw Kristin Davis, who portrayed Charlotte York, “a lot” and reiterated that he talked to Parker “every day.” The Hawaii Five-0 alum concluded, “It’s exciting to be back together!”

After news broke of the actor’s passing on Tuesday, many Hollywood stars paid tribute to Garson via social media, including his SATC husband, Mario Cantone, who played Anthony Marentino.

“I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness,” Cantone, 61, wrote via Instagram. “Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”