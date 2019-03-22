Priyanka Chopra Jonas has no qualms about the prospect of a double date with her husband, Nick Jonas, his ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

“We actually talked about that, doing a double date at some point. It was fun,” the Quantico alum, 36, said on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen aftershow on Thursday, March 21. “I’ve met Miley just a couple of times, but she’s amazing.”

Chopra Jonas pointed out that the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer, 26, “showed so much support to Liam and the movie [Isn’t It Romantic?] while we were doing promo.” (Cyrus attended the world premiere of the comedy in February on her husband’s behalf as he recovered from a hospitalization for kidney stones.)

“I’m a fan because I think her music is amazing and you can’t deny that,” the former Bollywood actress added. “I hope that’ll happen. I love Liam, he’s a great guy, so I’m sure it’ll be a fun group to go out with.”

Jonas, 26, and Cyrus dated from June 2006 to December 2007, and she later called him her “first love.” The “Jealous” singer went on to marry Chopra Jonas in December 2018, three weeks before the Hannah Montana alum quietly wed Hemsworth, 29, at their Tennessee home.

Cyrus recently shared a screenshot of an exchange she had with Jonas on Instagram DM. She sent him a throwback photo of herself wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt, to which he replied, “Amazing. These throwback shots have been [fire].” Cyrus captioned her post, “That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been [fire].” Chopra Jonas later commented on the interaction, writing, “Lol. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r [fire].”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!