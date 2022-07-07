Still grieving. Tom Mann gave fans an update on how he and his family are coping following the unexpected death of his fiancée, Dani Hampson, on their wedding day.

“Nearly 3 weeks on from what will always remain the worst day of my life,” the X Factor alum, 28, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, July 7, alongside a photo of himself hugging and kissing the late publicist. “Still in shock & still no words – my beautiful Dani is an indescribable loss.”

The former Stereo Kicks member sent a message of gratitude to his fans around the world who have kept him and son Bowie, 8 months, in their prayers. “Nothing can be said or done but I need to acknowledge the immense amount of love, kindness & support that Bowie, Dan’s family, my family & I have received,” Mann added. “It has overwhelmed us.”

Despite the devastating loss, the U.K. native is attempting to keep a positive outlook. “In this darkest of times, it is extremely difficult to feel anything other than sadness, let alone gratitude, but we have found glimpses of feeling that union of love that has come from far & wide for our Dani,” he concluded. “She was the best of the best, and that is testament to her. Thank you.”

Mann’s update came less than one month after he announced on June 20 that Hampson had died days prior. She was 34 years old. While she had no known health concerns, her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“I feel like I have cried an ocean,” Mann captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Hampson cuddling their son. “We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

The “Love Me So” artist noted at the time that he felt “completely broken,” stating that “what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.”

Mann popped the question in December 2019, and the couple initially hoped to tie the knot in 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced them to change their plans. Before rescheduling their wedding, the pair welcomed Bowie in October 2021.

“Happy 6 months my darling boy,” Hampson captioned a sweet Instagram video in April of Mann serenading the infant with a medley of Elton John songs. “I played this song almost every day of my 3rd trimester, it was in my labour playlist & it was number 1 the day Bowie was born… determined for it to be ‘our song’ & for it always remind us of life’s good bits.”

Upon announcing his partner’s death in June, the musician vowed to stay strong for Bowie. “I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted,” he wrote via Instagram. “I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud. … My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

