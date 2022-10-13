Two weeks after marrying Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to a DUI charge in 2020.

The California native, 31, was sentenced to 120 days in Los Angeles County Jail and 60 months of probation, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12. Davis, who is also required to participate in an alcohol education program, will have to report to jail by November 1. The sentencing is based on his 2020 DUI charge, in which he “pled guilty to driving while blood alcohol count Is .08 or above,” the legal papers state.

Floyd, 29, and Davis tied the knot on September 29 in a lavish celebration surrounded by friends, family and the Rage Regardless Ry cofounder’s Teen Mom franchise costars — including Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, as well as Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Jade Cline and fiancé Sean Austin, and Leah Messer and her then-fiancé Jaylan Mobley. (The Hope, Grace and Faith author, 30, and the West Virginia National Guard cyber security officer, 26, called off their engagement on Tuesday, October 11, less than two months after Mobley popped the question.)

Also in attendance at the couple’s nuptials were their two children, 5-year-old daughter Ryder K (whom Floyd shares with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton) and the pair’s son, Ace, who was born in May 2021. The siblings rode down the aisle in style in luxury toy cars.

“Just two kids that fell in love 🖤,” Floyd captioned a series of Instagram photos of her and Davis prior to their late September wedding. “Can’t wait to marry you this week @z.terrel.”

The groom, for his part, shared a series of joint celebration posts via Instagram as well, including one of him, Floyd and Ryder in their wedding best.

“Two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other,” he captioned the sweet shot.

Earlier that month, the couple shared on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that she and her family were involved in a harrowing situation after revealing they were victims in a drive-by shooting.

“We’re just riding and the music was playing. It was a normal car day and Chy looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ It was a green beam on my face,” Davis recalled on the series premiere, adding the gunman “was somebody we both knew. He’s been here at Chy’s house. There are pictures [of us] with him.”

He added, “All of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times, and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world.”