A terrifying ordeal. Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé, Zach Davis, revealed that they were shot at while in the car with their children earlier this year.

“We’re just riding and the music was playing. It was a normal car day and Chy looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ It was a green beam on my face,” Zach recalled during the season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which aired on Tuesday, September 6, before revealing that there was someone aiming a gun at him. “It was somebody we both knew. He’s been here at Chy’s house. There are pictures [of us] with him.”

He continued: “All of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times, and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world.”

Despite the bullets hitting the car, Cheyenne said it was a “miracle” that the entire family was unharmed. “God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive,” she explained in the episode. “I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive.” The shooter was not named in the episode, and the couple didn’t share any theories about the motive behind the attack.

After the gunman didn’t turn up at a Los Angeles County courthouse, the MTV personality opened up about the lingering trauma from the incident. “I feel like he didn’t kill us, but he took so much from us,” Cheyenne told her mother and sister in the episode, before explaining that she was worried about 5-year-old Ryder — who she shares with ex Cory Wharton — and Ace, 16 months. “They’re just babies,” she said. “They were not supposed to go through that.”

Cheyenne later expressed her gratitude for her family and friends who supported her and Zach through the difficult time. “We have had the hardest year but we are alive and extremely blessed,” she wrote via Twitter on Tuesday. “Thank you to our friends and family who have been going through this hell with us. We got this 🖤 @zachtdavis.”

The Are You The One? alum began dating Zach in 2018 and the couple got engaged in April 2021, one month before welcoming their son. The couple previously confessed that they began talking about marriage long before he popped the question, but they wanted to wait until it was safe to celebrate with their entire family.

“We’ve talked about marriage. I know we would have loved to get married this year, but with COVID and stuff [we couldn’t],” Cheyenne exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “We both come from really big families that are really involved with us. We tried to figure out, like, some form or fashion of what we could do, and it just wasn’t going to work to our standards or what we wanted and having our families there. So, we’re just gonna wait until it’s safe to do so.”

She continued: “Zach and I have gone back and forth with dating since I was a senior in high school. So, I think it was just, like, meant to be. Finally, we just looked at each other and were, like, ‘OK, I guess we gotta make it work this time.’”