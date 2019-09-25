



Making an entrance. Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman made their first appearance as a married couple on the red carpet at the Yves Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24.

The Big Little Lies star, 30, and Glusman, 31, wore matching black ensembles, with Kravitz rocking a lacy black dress with strappy heels and the actor dressed in all-black pants, a shirt and a jacket.

The couple tied the knot at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris in June with her costars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley in attendance. Other big names at the star-studded event included Keith Urban, Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, Eddie Redmayne, Denzel Washington, Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson, and Marisa Tomei.

The couple began dating in 2016 but kept their engagement quiet until Zoë announced the news in a November 2018 interview with Rolling Stone.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” the Fantastic Beasts star revealed at the time. “I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world.”

She explained how the Love star had prepared an extravagant proposal in Paris but instead popped the question in a laid-back manner in February 2018.

“I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him,” she said at the time. “I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Zoë and Glusman had legally married in a secret civil ceremony in May before their traditional wedding ceremony in June.

Zoë recently took a trip down memory lane courtesy of Beyoncé, who released Halloween family photos of the singer and her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, dressed as Lisa Bonet and a baby Zoë.

In one photo, Beyoncé sports micobraids, a top hat, a cross necklace and a bohemian-style dress while holding her 2-year-old twins, who are wearing colorful onesies. The photo is similar to a 1989 photo of Zoë with her parents.

“I can’t ….is @beyonce also my mom now or ?” Zoë joked in a caption with a side-by-side comparison of the “Mood 4 Eva” singer and the Cosby Show star on September 20.

In another photo, Beyoncé dons the same outfit while holding purple flowers, another nod to a photo of Bonet.

“Seriously, @beyonce ? am i your child toooo ???? yassss,” Zoë wrote in another Instagram post comparing the two stars’ photos.

