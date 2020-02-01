“I saw it at Sundance.” Every fan of thought-provoking prestige movies — read: movies that don’t feature comic-book superheroes or a blooper reel over the closing credits — knows there’s a cache associated with that phrase.

The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, after all, is where beloved indies make their first stop en route to Oscar-ville a full year later. (It’s also where celebrities make unwieldy snow boots look stylish, but that’s another post.)

Did you catch The Farewell or Eighth Grade or Boyhood or Whiplash or Call Me by Your Name? Yup, I saw it at Sundance.

The 2020 edition was unofficially the year of the woman. The opening night selection: The fascinating and intimate Taylor Swift tell-all Miss Americana. Hillary Clinton showed up for the premiere of her documentary two days later. Another documentary, which tackled #MeToo, earned two standing ovations during its premiere. And, ahem, more than half of the movies were directed by females. Read about these 10 standouts now; see them soon; debate them for years to come.